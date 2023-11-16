TD Asset Management Inc Has $45.87 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $45,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

