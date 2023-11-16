Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 827,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

