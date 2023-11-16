Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $69,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $393.00 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.89.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,717 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,340 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

