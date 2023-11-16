Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Tyler Technologies worth $63,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $417.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.40. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.13, for a total transaction of $776,647.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,658.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.13, for a total transaction of $776,647.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,658.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.09, for a total transaction of $2,092,100.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,279.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,723 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

