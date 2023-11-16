TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $49,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after buying an additional 312,171 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

