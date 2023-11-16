Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LANDP stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

