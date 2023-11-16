Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODO stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.