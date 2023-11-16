Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

KRT opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $419.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $190,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,838.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan Yu sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,926,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,460,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $190,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $520,838.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 659,135 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,792. Corporate insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Karat Packaging by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Karat Packaging by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Karat Packaging by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

