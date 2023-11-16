Tiptree Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tiptree Trading Down 2.8 %
Tiptree stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $640.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.05.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.
