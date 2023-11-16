AGF Management Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.6 %

PAG opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

