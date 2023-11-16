Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,221.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 191,730 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 245,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

