Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Allison Transmission worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.05%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

