AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,696,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $213.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.85. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $216.54.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

