AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $396.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

