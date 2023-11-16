International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

