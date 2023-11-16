AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in KBR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in KBR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,935,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KBR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,315,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

