AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 3,140 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.46. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.