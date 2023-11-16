AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 660.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after buying an additional 1,148,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after buying an additional 524,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after buying an additional 436,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.78%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,992,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

