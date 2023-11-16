AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.7 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 451.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Get Our Latest Report on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.