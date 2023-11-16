AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

