L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $187.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

