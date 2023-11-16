BNP Paribas Downgrades Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) to Neutral

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Entain Stock Down 1.6 %

GMVHY stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01. Entain has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

