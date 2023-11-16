BNP Paribas Downgrades Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) to Neutral

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Entain Stock Down 1.6 %
GMVHY stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01. Entain has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.23.
Entain Company Profile
