Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.54-$0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $661.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 120.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

