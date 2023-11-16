MetisDAO One Day Volume Reaches $8.32 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $19.71 or 0.00052961 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $89.92 million and $8.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,260.37 or 1.00138897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004237 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006023 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,314 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,314.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.00597197 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,706,315.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

