NIO (NIO) to Release Earnings on Friday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. NIO has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. NIO’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIO by 592.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NIO by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
