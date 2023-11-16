dForce USD Price Down 3.5% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and $710.37 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002663 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00197064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,033,077 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.03886611 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $300.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

