VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,972 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of VeriSign worth $50,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in VeriSign by 5.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $26,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $26,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $242,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

