TD Asset Management Inc Has $53.36 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of American Water Works worth $53,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in American Water Works by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

