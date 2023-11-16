TD Asset Management Inc Sells 31,260 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,260 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,094,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,067,000 after buying an additional 544,230 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after buying an additional 256,299 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 654,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

