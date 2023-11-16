Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 853.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261,385 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wipro were worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wipro by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company.

WIT opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

