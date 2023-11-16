Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,043 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Match Group worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Match Group stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

