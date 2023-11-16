Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.



