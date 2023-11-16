Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 151,400 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

