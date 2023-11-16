USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

NYSE USDP opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.39. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

