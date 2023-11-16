StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

