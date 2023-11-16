StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.31 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.