Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Benchmark lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRHC opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $284.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,796,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.