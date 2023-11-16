EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

