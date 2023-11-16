Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

