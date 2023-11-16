Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of VBLT opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vascular Biogenics
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.