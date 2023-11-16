Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439,087.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
