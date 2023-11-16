Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439,087.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

