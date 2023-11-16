Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

