Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $27.04 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

