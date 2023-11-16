Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.07. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

