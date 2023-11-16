StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIXFree Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cancer Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.18 on Monday. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $718,960.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72.

About Cancer Genetics

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

