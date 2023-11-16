StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $0.80 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.