StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of APDN opened at $0.80 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

