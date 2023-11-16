StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $258.00 target price (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.55.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $235.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $261.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.