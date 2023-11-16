Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,552.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $3,402.38 and a twelve month high of $4,090.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,816.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

