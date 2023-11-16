Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $950.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.68. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

