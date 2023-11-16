PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in PFSweb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,545,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at $16,729,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PFSweb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

