Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE UI opened at $120.24 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $304.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.97 million. Research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

